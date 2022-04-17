Nancy Jean Jellings (Delfosse)

Dec. 19, 1938 - April 14, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE - Nancy Jellings, age 83, passed away in her home in Sun Prairie on April 14, 2022.

She was born to Edward and Ada (Fairchild) Delfosse on December 19, 1938, in Madison, WI. She married Marvin Jellings in Lodi, WI, in 1956 and lived for many years in the Harmony Grove – Lake Wisconsin area before moving to her Sun Prairie home in 1988. During her life, she worked in several fields including many years as a restaurant hostess, as a bank teller and branch manager, and also drove school bus for a time. She was a talented seamstress her entire life, progressing to computer-assisted sewing and design.

She is survived by her husband of 66-years and her children: Dale (Louise), Debra, and Daniel; and her grandchildren: Mason and Evan; and her great-grand-dogs, Delta and Rebel; whom she loved dearly as well.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. The memory of her kind, generous, and lively spirit will live forever in the hearts of her family, friends and neighbors.

By her request, there will be no formal memorial service.

