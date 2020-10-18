Jevens, Nancy Ann

MADISON - Nancy Ann Jevens, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Sylvan Crossings, Waunakee. She was born on Sept. 28, 1929, in Madison, the daughter of Adolph and Mabel (Anderson) Habich. Nancy graduated from Madison East High School in 1948. Following her graduation, she worked at Kresge's and then at Ray-O-Vac, where she met her husband, Kenneth Jevens. They were married on Aug. 28, 1954, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Madison, where Nancy was a life-long member.

Nancy was a loving and caring wife and mother and will be remembered as an excellent homemaker, always thinking of others first. She was an avid Cubs and Packers fan and also enjoyed reading, antiquing, card playing, crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

Nancy is survived by her four children, Sandra (Joe) Burgus, Sterling Jevens, Steven Jevens and Susan Jevens; granddaughter, Heather (Andrew) Schoenfeld; great-grandson, Jackson Schoenfeld; step-grandson, Alan (Dawn) Burgus; step-granddaughter, Julie (Jerry) Hernan; two step-great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Gahren Hernan; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, in August of 2020; her parents; and five brothers and sisters, Alden Habich, June Beetham, Marilyn Smith, Adolph "Dude" Habich and William "Bill" Habich.

A Funeral Service will be held at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, with the Rev. Bernt Tweit presiding. Friends and family wishing to attend the service VIA LIVESTREAM may do so by logging on to www.holycrossway.org/live at 11 a.m. Thursday. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Due to COVID, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing at the visitation and service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420