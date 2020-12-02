Klein, Nancy A

OAK CREEK - Nancy A. Klein, age 81, passed away Nov. 27, 2020. She was born Jan. 21, 1939, to Charles and Margaret Klein.

Nancy is survived by her three sons, Robert (Barb) Herro, Christopher Herro, and Troy (Dayna) Herro; nine grandchildren, Ashley and Zach (Brooke), Ryan (Lisa) and Alyssa Bell, Mikey, Marissa and McKensi, Alex (Katie) and Seth (Jamie); and eight great-grandchildren, Blake, Easton, Kaelyn, Aria, Jayson, Lily Ann, Ashton and Quinn. She is further survived by brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Carol) and Lewis Herro.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Catherine Bell; and Herbert Herro.

She enjoyed spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy.

Private family funeral services will be held at Schaff Funeral Home. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.