Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nancy Klein
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020

Klein, Nancy A

OAK CREEK - Nancy A. Klein, age 81, passed away Nov. 27, 2020. She was born Jan. 21, 1939, to Charles and Margaret Klein.

Nancy is survived by her three sons, Robert (Barb) Herro, Christopher Herro, and Troy (Dayna) Herro; nine grandchildren, Ashley and Zach (Brooke), Ryan (Lisa) and Alyssa Bell, Mikey, Marissa and McKensi, Alex (Katie) and Seth (Jamie); and eight great-grandchildren, Blake, Easton, Kaelyn, Aria, Jayson, Lily Ann, Ashton and Quinn. She is further survived by brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Carol) and Lewis Herro.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Catherine Bell; and Herbert Herro.

She enjoyed spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy.

Private family funeral services will be held at Schaff Funeral Home. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schaff Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.