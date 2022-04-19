Menu
Nancy L. Koons
FUNERAL HOME
Roseberry's Funeral Home - Friendship/Adams Co.
512 Main St
Friendship, WI

Nancy L. Koons

Dec. 14, 1945 - April 8, 2022

ADAMS, WI - Nancy L. Koons, age 76, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home.

Nancy was born December 14, 1945, in Madison, Wisconsin to Richard and Berniece (Kemmeter) Koons. She graduated from High School in Madison and later received her degree in nursing. She worked as an LPN and was also a beautician. Nancy enjoyed going to the casinos, crocheting, joy rides, meeting new people, shooting pool, and playing bingo.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Richard & Berniece; several siblings, including her brother, William; and her boyfriend, Bernard Lofton. Survivors include her son, Michael Koons; nephew, Lloyd Koons; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, special friends: Tammy Pieper-Larrabee & Pricilla Fell; special caregiver, Jennifer Jordan; and caregiver Jackie Kanarowski.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the funeral home in care of her son Michael Koons. www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 19, 2022.
Roseberry's Funeral Home - Friendship/Adams Co.
