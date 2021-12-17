Krell, Nancy E.

PLATTEVILLE - Nancy E. Biddick Myers Krell died on Dec. 14, 2021, at Edenbrook of Platteville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, at the MELBY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Following the service, Nancy will be taken to Chapel Hill Cemetery, Freeport, Ill., for a 1:30 p.m. committal service.

Nancy, the oldest of eight children, was born on the family farm near Rewey, Wis., to Clarence and Mildred (Skaife) Biddick on June 18, 1932. Nancy attended Carpenter Grade School and graduated from Livingston High School. She married Paul Myers, and they had three children: Alan, Robert, and Debra. Nancy and Paul later divorced. While living in Illinois, Nancy met Gordon Krell, and they were married in 1965, and they enjoyed 37 happy years of marriage.

Nancy went to night school at Rock Valley Junior College and earned an associate degree in accounting. In 1966 Nancy began employment as an executive secretary at Amerock/National Lock Corporation in Rockford, Ill. She retired from the company after 30 years of employment. After Gordon's death in 2002, Nancy sold their farm and moved to Platteville to be closer to her family. She enjoyed crafting and was an excellent seamstress. Nancy was a faithful member of the Platteville United Methodist Church, and she belonged to many bowling groups and to the American Legion. Nancy especially enjoyed researching family genealogy and enjoyed serving in various positions in the Rundell-Biddick Association.

Nancy is survived by her children, Alan Myers, Robert (Denise) Myers, and Debra Wehrle. She is further survived by six grandsons, Jamie (Nicole) Myers, Jason (Erzsi) Myers, Justin Myers, Chad (Renee) Wehrle, Ryan (Melissa) Wehrle, and Kurt (Jennifer) Wehrle. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, Garrett and Hunter Myers; Miles, Levy, Mandy, Luke, Abby, Maddy, Amelia, and Cameron Wehrle. Nancy is further survived by her siblings, Mary Leix, Jane (Larry) Dolphin, James (Linda) Biddick, and Joseph (Marsha) Biddick; by her in-laws, Ron (Sheiran) Austin and Larry (Shirley) Krell; by her step-daughter, Melinda (Don) Banicki; and by many nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gordon; her siblings, Madge (Ralph) Day, Mae Austin, and Curtis Biddick; her son-in-law, Greg Wehrle; and her nephew, Harvey Biddick.