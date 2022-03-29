Nancy Lee Meyers

Oct. 22, 1942 – March 23, 2022

LAKE DELTON - Nancy Lee Meyers, 79, peacefully passed on March 23, 2022. She lived with dementia for the past 7 years. This disease eventually took her from us. Her husband of 60 years, Wayne Meyers, cared for her with the utmost love and patience. His loving care allowed her to be home with her family until her health condition made it impossible.

Nancy loved to travel, garden, cook meals for her family and sew. Sewing was a huge part of her life. The family has many beautiful items we will cherish for years to come.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne Meyers; three children, Rob (Deb) Meyers, Tim (Patti) Meyers and Amy (Jeff) Doty: 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Sandy (Ted) Barton; brother, Tom (Jane Kleven) Doepke; many nieces and nephews. Nancy also leaves behind a very special friend, Kay Butler, who gave her unconditional friendship and companionship for the last few months of her life. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Veronica Doepke; and a grandson, Adam Meyers.

The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI. They provided the most loving and respectful care for our mom. We are forever thankful.

A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Springbrook Resort in Wisconsin Dells at 12:00 noon.

