Morton, Nancy Teru

BENICIA, Calif. - Nancy Teru Morton passed away the morning of Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the age of 92. She died at home, in her sleep, and surrounded by loved ones and mementos from her life. She is survived by her five children, two sisters, brother, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Nancy was born and raised in Hawaii and went to college at Swarthmore and earned her master's degree in social work at UW-Madison in 1973. She was a child welfare advocate, specializing in adoption and foster care, and worked for State of Wisconsin Department Health and Social Services for 20 years. She left Wisconsin in 1982 for the Queen Lilioukuolani Children's Center in Honolulu. She was known as "mom" by many of the young people she helped throughout her career.

She will be remembered for her quick wit, her easy smile, her gracious demeanor and wise counsel. She will be sorely missed and always loved. www.forevermissed.com/nancy-tutu-morton