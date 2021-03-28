Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Morton

Morton, Nancy Teru

BENICIA, Calif. - Nancy Teru Morton passed away the morning of Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the age of 92. She died at home, in her sleep, and surrounded by loved ones and mementos from her life. She is survived by her five children, two sisters, brother, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Nancy was born and raised in Hawaii and went to college at Swarthmore and earned her master's degree in social work at UW-Madison in 1973. She was a child welfare advocate, specializing in adoption and foster care, and worked for State of Wisconsin Department Health and Social Services for 20 years. She left Wisconsin in 1982 for the Queen Lilioukuolani Children's Center in Honolulu. She was known as "mom" by many of the young people she helped throughout her career.

She will be remembered for her quick wit, her easy smile, her gracious demeanor and wise counsel. She will be sorely missed and always loved. www.forevermissed.com/nancy-tutu-morton


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Service details to be determined.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
To The Family of the Late Nancy Teru Morton, My deepest sympathy to her family especially her five children. Nancy and I met when she was affiliated with University of Hawaii at Manoa, Population Genetics. Nancy was a sweet and friendly person, whom always talked fondly of her children. I will forever remember her -Helen
Helen Tomiyasu
April 4, 2021
SHE WAS A GOOD FRIEND FM . MADISON WI. MEM0RIES
KIKUE [[UDIE]] BUSHY
March 28, 2021
My favorite memory of Nancy is when we were 10 years old. Amy and I were baking cookies. Nancy stood in front of the kitchen in a cocktail dress, eating yogurt over the sink while lecturing us on the correct way to bake chocolate chip cookies. She looked so beautiful!
Susan Osaki
Friend
March 21, 2021
(Nancy) I never called her that, she was always Mom. I met her as a teenager, and didn't know how much I needed her. I feel like I was accepted into her family and spent many happy weekends with her at her trailer on the Wisconsin River. Spending our days collecting clams and playing in the river. I had the trip of a lifetime when she took me with her to Hawaii for the wedding of her daughter. What a way to see the Islands. She was the most loving woman, and the world is a much sadder place without her in it. I will miss you and I love you. Karen
Karen Juno
Friend
March 20, 2021
I was happy to know Tutu
Will Baker
Family
March 20, 2021
This is Will. Making sure the Guestbook works.
Will Baker
Grandchild
March 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results