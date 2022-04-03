Nancy Beggs Oren

Jan. 17, 1935 – March 6, 2022

COTTAGE GROVE/MONONA - Nancy Beggs Oren, age 87, of Cottage Grove, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the UW Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Burial will follow at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, with a celebration of Nancy's life held afterwards at the EAST SIDE CLUB, 3735 Monona Drive, Madison. A visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

