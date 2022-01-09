Pederson, Nancy (Phelps)

MADISON - Nancy (Phelps) Pederson, age 71, passed away in her sleep in Madison, on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, following a struggle with Parkinson's disease.

Nancy was born on March 19, 1950, to Florence "Toots" (Koehn) and Maurice "Mory" Phelps in Madison, Wis. She grew up in nearby Sun Prairie, graduating from Sun Prairie High School in 1968. Nancy worked in the Department of Transportation with the State of Wisconsin for 32 years.

Nancy was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Her dry sense of humor brought joy to those around her, and her beautiful smile was infectious.

A creative individual who kept her hands busy, Nancy's biggest passion was quilting. She also loved "going bumming" and checking out car shows with Bob. An avid reader, Nancy always had a book nearby. She also enjoyed watching sports and savored lunch with family and friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter, Staci Rakow; and her parents, Florence "Toots" and Maurice "Mory" Phelps. Nancy is survived by her husband, Bob Pederson; son, James Pederson; daughter, Jennifer Pederson; daughter, Tracy (Rakow) Ambrose; and multiple other family members.

Family and friends are invited to say a final goodbye to Nancy at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be distributed to the Monona Senior Center and the Wisconsin Parkinson's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

