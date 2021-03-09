We can't fully express how very sorry we are to hear that Nancy passed away. She was always so upbeat, kind, and sweet. We will never forget her. We know she is up in heaven with Our Lord and all the loved ones that went before her. We are grateful for so many fond memories of Nancy. Our prayers and thoughts are with you, Frank and your family. With sincere sympathy, Al and Terri Zielke

Terri Zielke March 7, 2021