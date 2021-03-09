Provenzano, Nancy Ann
MADISON - Nancy Ann Provenzano, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. A gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
