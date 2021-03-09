Menu
Nancy Ann Provenzano
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
ABOUT
West Allis Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Provenzano, Nancy Ann

MADISON - Nancy Ann Provenzano, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. A gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Mar
12
Service
8:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Mar
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
5101 Schofield St, Monona, WI
Mar
12
Graveside service
12:30p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Resurrection Cemetery
2705 Regent St., Madison, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Frank, I just heard about Nancy. I am so sorry for your family. Ed died of Dementia in July of 2020. I have been sick off and on too. You can reach me at my email if you want to. [email protected] or you can call me at 608 590 8202
Karen E Love
January 14, 2022
Sad to hear about Nancy. She and Frank took great care of our girls since they were babies until they were old enough to stay home alone. We knew the girls were safe and happy while we were at work. She was a very important part of our lives. I will be forever grateful for the care she gave to our girls. She will be missed.
Michelle LeMieux
March 12, 2021
My sympathy to Frank and all the children of Nancy's family. What a beautiful person Nancy was. May she rest in peace. Love to all.
mary alice honish
March 12, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of the loss of your wife, mom and grandmother. What a sweet kind lady with an infectious smile. Prayers and thoughts are with your family Marv and Barb Miller
Barbara Miller
March 11, 2021
Our Jenna was just one the many kid that she welcomed into her home Jenna always said "my Nancy". We will be forever grateful.
judy and jay sweers
March 10, 2021
I just want to pay my respect to the entire Provenzano family for their loss of Nancy or as I would call her when I was young Mrs. Provenzano. She was such a nice and sweet woman. So sad to hear the news. My heart is broken for all of you, but heaven just added an angel.
Jared Whitford
March 10, 2021
We can't fully express how very sorry we are to hear that Nancy passed away. She was always so upbeat, kind, and sweet. We will never forget her. We know she is up in heaven with Our Lord and all the loved ones that went before her. We are grateful for so many fond memories of Nancy. Our prayers and thoughts are with you, Frank and your family. With sincere sympathy, Al and Terri Zielke
Terri Zielke
March 7, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. I remember both of you at family gatherings way back when. Nancy´s smile was one of a kind...precious. Cherish the memories. Marlene
Marlene DiSalvo Backus
March 7, 2021
MY SYMPATHIES THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AND ESPECIALLY YOU FRANK. MAY GOD BE WITH YOU AND BLESS YOU ALL
RON ALEXANDER
March 7, 2021
