Provenzano, Nancy Ann

MONONA - Nancy Ann Provenzano, age 79, of Monona, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021, at home in Monona, surrounded by the love of her husband and four children. She was born in Madison on April 25, 1941, daughter of Alfred and Helen Fries.

Nancy graduated from Central High School in Madison in 1959. On Oct. 21, 1961, she married Frank Provenzano. She and Frank met while working together at Lane's Bakery on University Avenue. She started working at USAFI in 1961, working there for five years. In 1968, after the birth of her second child, she began her career as an in-home daycare provider. She loved caring for children, and continued doing daycare for 43 years, until she retired in 2011. During her career, she cared for hundreds of children. Due to her loving manner and nurturing ways, she was beloved by the children and families she cared for. Years after they left her care, she would receive Christmas cards, and graduation and wedding invitations from former children she cared for.

Nancy and Frank loved visiting casinos, and for years she organized bus trips to various casinos around the area. She always seemed to have good luck at the casino and if you were ever fortunate to be her partner in euchre, you were sure to win. In 1967, she and Frank bought a small piece of land at Lake Camelot in Rome, Wis. They progressed from tent camping on the land with their small children to gradually larger campers to eventually building a family cottage on the land, where many family memories have been made. All of the children and grandchildren have spent many wonderful times there. Some of the most cherished memories are of times spent there together with the whole family.

Nancy also loved playing cards and was a member of a card club with friends for many years. Her family will fondly remember her love of dancing and gift for making her "Famous Special K bars." She had a knack for making them perfectly every time, and they were always requested for events with family and friends. Her grandchildren always requested she make them scrambled eggs when they were together, as nobody else could make them taste quite as good as Grandma's. Nancy was a devoted member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Monona for many decades.

Nancy is survived by her beloved husband of almost 60 years, Frank; her children, Mark (Susan), Jill (David) Trulson, John (Kristin) and Lori Genschaw; sister, Beverly (Jack) Fortney; grandchildren, Jennifer and Andrew (Toni) Provenzano, Brett and Ellie Trulson, Derek and Kayley Provenzano and Dylan and Tyler Genschaw; and great-grandchildren, Kaliya and Sutton; brother-in-law, Mike (Peggy) Provenzano; sister-in-law, Judy Provenzano; many nieces and nephews; and special friend of the family, Steve Reiber. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Helen Fries; and her brother-in-law, Joe Provenzano.

For almost 60 years, she and Frank modeled what faith, family and true love are to their children, grandchildren and those who knew them. Her legacy will be her smile, her unconditional love and the wonderful memories to all who knew her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 5101 Schofield Street, Monona, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Visitation will be held at Gunderson East Funeral Home in Madison. Dates and times are to be determined. Social distancing and masks will be required for Mass and visitation in church and gathering space. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

The family would like to thank Mary and her caring and compassionate team from Just Checking In, Jamie, and also the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their wonderful care and support. Special thanks from Mark, Jill and John to their dad, Frank, and sister, Lori, for the dedicated care they provided Mom over the years. We cannot thank you enough for the kindness and love you provided. "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure." Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

