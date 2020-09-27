Riege, Nancy Sue (Burke)

DODGEVILLE - Nancy Sue (Burke) Riege passed away from cardiac arrest on Monday Sept. 21, 2020 at the UW hospital. She was born Oct. 24, 1965.

She is survived by her brothers, Steve (Brenda), David (Susan) and Kelly; sisters, Marie (Rod) and Barb; nephews, Josh, Andrew (Cassie), Jason (Nicole), Justin; niece, Amy (Paul); great-nephews and nieces Michael, Christopher, Olivia and Skylar; great-great-nephew Kayden; aunt, Marion (Chuck); her special friend, Wayne; her little buddy, Samantha (dog); and many cousins.

She is preceded in death by parents, Gordon and Jean; and brother, Donald.

She made friends everywhere she went with a big smile, open arms and a bubbly personality. She will forever be loved and in our hearts. May she rest with the angels now. A Celebration of life is pending.

