Nancy Ripp
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
426 E Washington St
Poynette, WI

Ripp, Nancy A. "Toots"

POYNETTE – Nancy A. "Toots" Ripp, age 63, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at home.

Nancy was born on July 22, 1957, in Madison, the daughter of James "Jim" and Bernadette "Bernie" (Buechner) Stronach. She is survived by four brothers, Dale (Mary Lou) Stronach, Arne (Bonnie) Stronach, Donny (Jean Ann) Stronach and Leo (Becky) Stronach; one sister, Rose (John) Fitzgerald; and her special nieces and nephews, Christopher, Rafiel, Kurtis, Kelly, Debbie, Brenda, Travis, Brandon, Michael, Matthew and Michelle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron, in 2016; her parents, Jim and Bernie; a brother, Larry; a niece, Kimberly; and a brother-in-law, Jim Munz.

A celebration of life is planned to be held this spring or summer.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart breaks for y'all she was such a kind loving person with a heart of Gold My thoughts and prayers for Ya'll!
Jennifer Middleton
December 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss Nancy was a wonderful and kind hearted women who will be greatly missed
Connie Ripp
December 23, 2020
I am so saddened by this news. I am thinking of the Ripp and Stronach families during this time. I have such wonderful memories of Nancy and Ron and Ivan and Betty. They were all great support to me when I was starting college and still working in Poynette. I would really like to be made aware of the celebration of life when it occurs. Nancy, give Ron and big hug for me:)
Theresa Crawford
December 23, 2020
Family of Nancy: My Sympathy to the family..Knowing Nancy is my cousin her Mom Bernadette on my Dad' side. Went to visit her Mom when she lived in Poynette and got to know Nancy and visited with her at her farmette and that huge garden..MY SYMPATHY Helen(Meier)Kelly
Helen Kelly
December 23, 2020
We have lost a dear and true friend. We shared much that life had to offer. Nancy's kindness, smile and laugh will remain with us always. Rest in Peace Dear Friend.
Mary Lou and Ken Mepham
December 23, 2020
We will always remember you. Gone too soon. We will miss you at cards, if and when we're able to play again.
Brad and Sandy Brandsma
December 23, 2020
Nancy was a joy to be with, kind, and considerate, she had a beautiful smile and Her laugh was contagious. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Ed & Sharon Motiff
December 23, 2020
I met Nancy at American Family Ins where we both worked. She was a very enjoyable individual and always had a smile on her face and sometimes even a mischievous one! So many memories made with Nancy in and outside if work thru the years that I will cherish always. RIP Nancy and now you and Ron, your true sole mate, are together again! Will miss you! Love, Bonnie
Bonnie Rostad
December 23, 2020
