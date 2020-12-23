Ripp, Nancy A. "Toots"

POYNETTE – Nancy A. "Toots" Ripp, age 63, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at home.

Nancy was born on July 22, 1957, in Madison, the daughter of James "Jim" and Bernadette "Bernie" (Buechner) Stronach. She is survived by four brothers, Dale (Mary Lou) Stronach, Arne (Bonnie) Stronach, Donny (Jean Ann) Stronach and Leo (Becky) Stronach; one sister, Rose (John) Fitzgerald; and her special nieces and nephews, Christopher, Rafiel, Kurtis, Kelly, Debbie, Brenda, Travis, Brandon, Michael, Matthew and Michelle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron, in 2016; her parents, Jim and Bernie; a brother, Larry; a niece, Kimberly; and a brother-in-law, Jim Munz.

A celebration of life is planned to be held this spring or summer.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.