Nancy Ellen Spink
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
Nancy Ellen Spink

Feb. 18, 1954 - March 13, 2022

MADISON - Nancy Ellen Spink, age 68, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Oak Park Place. She was born on Feb. 18, 1954, the daughter of William and Betty (Sawyer) Zesiger.

Nancy graduated from Ishpeming High School in 1972 and St. Olaf College in 1976 where she obtained a masters in English, and a minor in German. She was united in marriage to Douglas Spink on May 18, 1979, in Ishpeming, Mich. Nancy worked as an account manager for Anderson and Shapiro Eye Clinic for 20 years.

Nancy loved fishing with Doug, reading a good book on a sunny day, and the color purple. She was selfless and always put everyone else's needs above her own. She loved, long baths, being a grandma and taking care of her family and her cats.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Douglas; son, Jed Spink; daughter, Sarah Spink; granddaughter, Hayden MacDonald; sister, Linda Rowe; four sisters-in-law, Joan Thomas, Janet (Bob) Paulic, Loretta "Beany" (Steve) Hilgers and Carol Lepley; and special friend, Elaine Brazee. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Betty; and sister, Anne Zesiger.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Memorials may be gifted in Nancy's name to a fund that aids in stroke prevention.

A special thanks to Beany and her husband, Steve, for the loving care they provided to Nancy. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Mar. 20, 2022.
