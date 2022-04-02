Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Ellen Sutter
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
500 N. 8th St.
Mount Horeb, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral & Cremation Care
Send Flowers

Nancy Ellen Sutter

Feb. 16, 1945 - March 30, 2022

BLUE MOUNDS - Nancy Ellen Sutter, age 77, of Blue Mounds, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, with a burial and luncheon to follow. A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, and at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday. A full obituary will be published on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb, WI
Apr
4
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
109 S 6th St., Mount Horeb, WI
Apr
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
109 S 6th St., Mount Horeb, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.