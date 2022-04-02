Nancy Ellen Sutter

Feb. 16, 1945 - March 30, 2022

BLUE MOUNDS - Nancy Ellen Sutter, age 77, of Blue Mounds, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, with a burial and luncheon to follow. A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, and at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday. A full obituary will be published on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

