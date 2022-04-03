Nancy Ellen Sutter

Feb. 16, 1945 - March 30, 2022

BLUE MOUNDS - Nancy Ellen Sutter, age 77, of Blue Mounds, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Feb. 16, 1945, in Madison, the daughter of Florian and Teresa (Brunner) Zwettler.

Nancy graduated from Mount Horeb High School Class of 1963 as salutatorian. She married Tom Sutter on Aug. 2, 1966, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pine Bluff. Nancy was a homemaker and office worker, retiring in 2007. She was a full partner in the growth and success of her and her husband's dairy farm. Most importantly, she was a loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Although she suffered from polio and its debilitating effects from a young age, she persevered and overcame many related challenges. Nancy loved books and spreading the joy of reading to many, developing a home library that was always accessible to all. Her family treasured her baking talents, her competitive nature when it came to Scrabble and trivia, her knowledge of all grammar rules, her humor and her full commitment to her family, including preserving the family history through extensive genealogy research.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Tom Sutter; son, Tod (Sarah) Sutter and their children, Teresa, Anthony, Hannah, Kevie Zell and Andrew Zell; son, Sean (Jill) Sutter and their children, Emily (James Resch), Grant (Kelsey Stamm) and Abigail (Kole Kent); daughter, Tina (Kris) Bollig and their children, Tristan, Grace (David Olsen), Lane, Cole and Ana; daughter, Heidi (Jeff) Prestemon and their children, Andrea, Carmen and Fiona; daughter, Joy (Alec) Newman and their children, Ava, Maya and Emma; son, Thane (Pamela) Sutter and their children, Parker, Jensen and Camden; six great-grandchildren, Margaret, Greyson, Josephine, Murphy, Elizabeth and Amelia Resch; four brothers, Dick (Carol) Zwettler, Jim (Jean) Zwettler, John Zwettler and Chuck (Jane) Zwettler; two sisters, Lynn (Russell) Sutter and Judy (Jerry) Keller; and two sisters-in-law, Martha Zwettler and Barbara Zwettler. Additionally, she is survived by multiple in-laws and a large extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Florian and Teresa Zwettler; granddaughter, Stephanie Sutter; two brothers, Tom Zwettler and Larry Zwettler; sister-in-law, Janice Zwettler; mother- and father-in-law, Lawrence and Barbara Sutter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, with Father Chahm Gahng presiding. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the church. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

"Although we didn't travel much through our 56 years together, thanks for a wonderful journey."-Tom

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077