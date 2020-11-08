Tanner, Nancy A.

BLUE MOUNDS / LYNDON STATION - Nancy A. Tanner, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. She was born on April 29, 1962, the daughter of Robert and Shirley (Petersen) Johnson.

Nancy grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from Oregon High School with the class of 1980. She was employed by UW Hospital as a Radiology Department administrative assistant, with Comfort Keepers and retiring from UW Health as a medical receptionist. Nancy was united in marriage to Michael Tanner on April 8, 2016. She enjoyed going out for dinner, spending time with her family and friends, and the companionship of her loyal German Shepherd, Ruger. Nancy cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Mike; daughter, Lindsay Patterson; grandchildren, Lennon and Lewis Patterson; and brother, Jim Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kim Johnson; and son, Jamie Burkhalter.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

