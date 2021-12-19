Tippery, Nancy Jean

LODI - Nancy Jean Tippery, age 77, of Lodi, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, with her loving family at her side. She was born the daughter of William and Patricia (Clark) Tessmer on March 23, 1944, in Marshfield, Wis.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Kenneth Tippery; children, Garth (Valerie) Tippery and John (Rachel) Tippery; five grandchildren; siblings; and other family.

Funeral services will be held at LAKE WISCONSIN EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, N1640 Ryan Road, Lodi, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the memorial service starting at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Robert Dennison officiating and a luncheon to follow.

We love you Fancy Nancy!

