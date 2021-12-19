Menu
Nancy Tippery
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Lodi
157 S. Main St
Lodi, WI

Tippery, Nancy Jean

LODI - Nancy Jean Tippery, age 77, of Lodi, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, with her loving family at her side. She was born the daughter of William and Patricia (Clark) Tessmer on March 23, 1944, in Marshfield, Wis.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Kenneth Tippery; children, Garth (Valerie) Tippery and John (Rachel) Tippery; five grandchildren; siblings; and other family.

Funeral services will be held at LAKE WISCONSIN EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, N1640 Ryan Road, Lodi, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the memorial service starting at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Robert Dennison officiating and a luncheon to follow.

We love you Fancy Nancy!

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St.

(608) 592-3201


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
LAKE WISCONSIN EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH
N1640 Ryan Road, Lodi, WI
Dec
21
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
LAKE WISCONSIN EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH
N1640 Ryan Road, Lodi, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Lodi
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
