Williamson, Nancy

MADISON - Nancy Williamson died peacefully in the early hours on Dec. 10, 2021 at the age of 85.

Nancy was born April 6, 1936 in Middletown, Conn., to Richard and Jeanette (Sawyer) Penfield. This was during the time of the "great flood of 1936," making the auto bridge – necessary for crossing the Connecticut River to get from their home in Portland to the Middlesex Hospital – impassable, thus the railroad trestle bridge had to do. Nancy was the fourth of five girls – Mary Jane (Midge), Patricia (Pal), Elizabeth (Lib), Nancy, and Martha. She graduated from Portland High School in 1954 as class salutatorian, and played basketball, did cheerleading, and also performed organ in church. She graduated from Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., in 1958, majoring in Mathematics and earning Phi Beta Kappa.

In Dec. 1956 Nancy was at the R.W. Camp men's store where she was paying her father's account on the eve of the Christmas holiday. Jeffrey Williamson, of Middletown, Conn., was also there that day, spotted her across the store, and asked the owner, "who is that?" The response - "that's one of the Penfield girls." Jeff discovered that Nancy would be attending a New Year's Eve Party the next week and finagled an invitation. Things moved quickly from there, and they were married in Portland's Trinity Church on Aug. 23, 1958.

Nancy and Jeff drove across the country in a Ford station wagon and settled into an apartment on Bryant Avenue in Palo Alto, Calif., where Jeff was attending graduate school at Stanford University. There she put Jeff through school working as a computer programmer at Stanford Research Institute, so rare for a woman in 1958. Her children always bragged that she programmed nuclear submarines but recent conversations revealed that she actually modeled explosions (also impressive). This in an era when a computer could fill an entire building.

Over the next seven years, she and Jeff had four children in four cities, Megan (Palo Alto, Calif.), Hilary (Middletown, Conn.), Kirk (Nashville, Tenn.), and Amy (Madison, Wis.), eventually settling in Madison, which was their home for 20 years. After her youngest started preschool, Nancy returned to the workforce as a computer programmer at the Institute for Research on Poverty at the University of Wisconsin. Countless PhD students and faculty reported that they couldn't have completed their research without her.

In 1984, she and Jeff moved to the Boston area, returning to their roots in New England. Nancy continued her work as a programmer for the Department of Sociology at Harvard University. There the two of them also became Masters of the undergraduate Mather House, where they lived in a community of students for seven years. During that time, Nancy and Jeff purchased a lake cottage in Maine that became a treasured gathering place for their family, which now included five grandchildren. Upon retirement they returned to Madison, reconnected with old friends, and continued traveling extensively.

Throughout her life, Nancy enjoyed international travel, knitting, needle artwork, and choral and classical music. She loved to watch her kids compete in sports and later to spend time with her grandchildren. She was an incredible card player - be it bridge, pinochle, or her family's favorite game, "Oh Hell." She won almost every single game, yet winning never seemed to matter to her.

Nancy was beloved by friends from around the country and around the world. She is survived by her husband, Jeff; her sister, Martha; her children, Megan, Hilary (Tom Hoynes), Kirk, and Amy (David Williamson Shaffer); her grandchildren, Sarah, AJ, Erin, Nell, and Maya; along with many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life is planned for spring 2022 in Madison, and in summer 2022 in Maine for extended family.