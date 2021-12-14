Menu
Nancy Williamson
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021

Williamson, Nancy

MADISON - Nancy Williamson died peacefully in the early hours on Dec. 10, 2021 at the age of 85.

Nancy was born April 6, 1936 in Middletown, Conn., to Richard and Jeanette (Sawyer) Penfield. This was during the time of the "great flood of 1936," making the auto bridge – necessary for crossing the Connecticut River to get from their home in Portland to the Middlesex Hospital – impassable, thus the railroad trestle bridge had to do. Nancy was the fourth of five girls – Mary Jane (Midge), Patricia (Pal), Elizabeth (Lib), Nancy, and Martha. She graduated from Portland High School in 1954 as class salutatorian, and played basketball, did cheerleading, and also performed organ in church. She graduated from Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., in 1958, majoring in Mathematics and earning Phi Beta Kappa.

In Dec. 1956 Nancy was at the R.W. Camp men's store where she was paying her father's account on the eve of the Christmas holiday. Jeffrey Williamson, of Middletown, Conn., was also there that day, spotted her across the store, and asked the owner, "who is that?" The response - "that's one of the Penfield girls." Jeff discovered that Nancy would be attending a New Year's Eve Party the next week and finagled an invitation. Things moved quickly from there, and they were married in Portland's Trinity Church on Aug. 23, 1958.

Nancy and Jeff drove across the country in a Ford station wagon and settled into an apartment on Bryant Avenue in Palo Alto, Calif., where Jeff was attending graduate school at Stanford University. There she put Jeff through school working as a computer programmer at Stanford Research Institute, so rare for a woman in 1958. Her children always bragged that she programmed nuclear submarines but recent conversations revealed that she actually modeled explosions (also impressive). This in an era when a computer could fill an entire building.

Over the next seven years, she and Jeff had four children in four cities, Megan (Palo Alto, Calif.), Hilary (Middletown, Conn.), Kirk (Nashville, Tenn.), and Amy (Madison, Wis.), eventually settling in Madison, which was their home for 20 years. After her youngest started preschool, Nancy returned to the workforce as a computer programmer at the Institute for Research on Poverty at the University of Wisconsin. Countless PhD students and faculty reported that they couldn't have completed their research without her.

In 1984, she and Jeff moved to the Boston area, returning to their roots in New England. Nancy continued her work as a programmer for the Department of Sociology at Harvard University. There the two of them also became Masters of the undergraduate Mather House, where they lived in a community of students for seven years. During that time, Nancy and Jeff purchased a lake cottage in Maine that became a treasured gathering place for their family, which now included five grandchildren. Upon retirement they returned to Madison, reconnected with old friends, and continued traveling extensively.

Throughout her life, Nancy enjoyed international travel, knitting, needle artwork, and choral and classical music. She loved to watch her kids compete in sports and later to spend time with her grandchildren. She was an incredible card player - be it bridge, pinochle, or her family's favorite game, "Oh Hell." She won almost every single game, yet winning never seemed to matter to her.

Nancy was beloved by friends from around the country and around the world. She is survived by her husband, Jeff; her sister, Martha; her children, Megan, Hilary (Tom Hoynes), Kirk, and Amy (David Williamson Shaffer); her grandchildren, Sarah, AJ, Erin, Nell, and Maya; along with many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life is planned for spring 2022 in Madison, and in summer 2022 in Maine for extended family.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 14, 2021.
It was my pleasure to work with Jeff and Nancy when they moved into their home at a downtown retirement center about a year ago. Nancy was so kind and gentle and such a pleasure to get to know and work with. Sending Peace to her family and to Jeff. xo
Beth Ravenscroft
January 7, 2022
Nancy and I had such good times working together for fifteen years! She was a treasure and I learned a great deal from her about work and life and love. I know she will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by many.
Cheri Minton
Work
December 30, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Nancy's family and friends. I was fortunate to see Nancy many time in St. John. She was always in great spirits and excited to see everyone. I will deeply miss her beautiful smile. My condolences to her family.
Dolores Tuttle
December 28, 2021
I was blessed to meet her and her family when they came up to Maine a few years ago. Nancy´s mother Jeanette and my grandfather Phil were siblings. Nancy was such a warm soul and I really felt her a kindred spirit. I hope to see your family again next summer hopefully. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Rick Sawyer
December 23, 2021
Schell CPA: Meg Michele & Barb
December 22, 2021
Dear Jeff and family, Nancy was one of my favorite neighbors. I loved seeing the two of you have dinner together in your kitchen on Myrtle Street , which I could see from my dining room. Always talking. A couple I admired. Nancy was a role model for me. She was kind and curious and so wise. I´ve thought of both of you often throughout the years. My deepest sympathy, Marianne Cambridge, Massachusetts
Marianne Jacobbi
December 21, 2021
We were part of Nancy's stable while George was a graduate student in Madison. Nancy taught him as much about how to do research as some of the faculty. Nancy invited Maureen to join the Who-Ha's, the women's softball team from IRP, our first year there, and Jeff conscripted George to serve as one of the coaches. We'll never forget Nancy's warmth and caring -- it's not for nothing that we still refer to her between us as "Ma-Ha" (from the Who-Ha's). We even babysat for the younger kids when Nancy and Jeff went away. The first time we fed them a grad student style dinner. After that there was always a roast that "had to get used". Nancy made the world a better place wherever she was. She'll be missed.
George and Maureen Jakubson
December 18, 2021
Nancy was a very wonderful lady.
JOHN and MARY SCHROEDER
Friend
December 17, 2021
Beautiful.God bless her.
Mari Vega
Friend
December 16, 2021
I have wonderful memories of Nancy and Jeff from their many years in many roles as members of the Harvard community. To Nancy, may you Rest In Peace. To Jeff, my heartfelt condolences.
Rob Stavins
Work
December 15, 2021
Nancy was a member of our Monday morning coffee group at Nolen Shore condos in Madison, WI. She will forever fill my heart with her curiosity, kindness, but especially how funny she was. Thank you Nancy.
Kathy Block-Brown
Friend
December 14, 2021
As one of those IRP researchers who could not have lived without her, I can attest to Nancy's analytic capability, warmth and welcome laugh. I started at IRP as a research assistant with Jeff Williamson as my main mentor in 1971 , and both her and Jeff have been friends for 40 years now. Along the way I met each of the daughters in different context. Nancy would be proud of the fact that her daughters inherited her wisdom, sense of humor and warmth. I am very sorry for their loss. May she rest in peace
Tim Smeeding
December 14, 2021
Nancy was wise, warm, and gave her all to those around her. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Rest in Peace.
Dyan Arkin
Friend
December 14, 2021
My deepest sympathies to all the family. With much love, Juanita
Juanita Caplan
December 14, 2021
As an assistant professor in UW Econ Department I remember Nancy´s welcoming warmth. It was so appreciated. Sorry for your loss of an incredible, humble woman.
Mary Kay Plantes
Work
December 14, 2021
