Woudstra, Nancy Lynn

RANDOLPH - Nancy Lynn Woudstra, age 78, died unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Nancy was born on July 5, 1942, in Madison, the daughter of Kenneth and Eleanor (Hovland) Esser. She graduated from Madison East High School. Nancy received her bachelor's and master's degrees in teaching from UW-Oshkosh. She taught first grade at the Cambria School District for over 40 years. On Sept. 29, 1962, Nancy was united in marriage to Merlin James Woudstra at the Zion Lutheran Church in Madison. Following her retirement, Nancy demonstrated her love of education by substitute teaching when needed and participating in a reading program to children at both Cambria and Rio Schools. Over the years, Nancy became an avid fan of miniature doll houses. She built many from kits and made the little home furnishings herself and displayed them throughout her home. Nancy was a devoted member of the First Reformed Church in Friesland where she loved to attend services, teach Sunday school every week and be involved with the Dorcus Circle. In her free time, Nancy enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching, tending to her house plants, reading and giving her homemade ceramics to family members as keepsakes. Her family will remember her for delight in an occasional cruise in the convertible with her husband, Merlin; her attendance at any and all family events; and for her grade A cooking ability.

Nancy will be sadly missed and mourned by her husband, Merlin, of rural Randolph; her children, Jim (Kerry) Woudstra of Fall River and Lori Roberts (Dale Leystra) of Cambria; one grandson, Derek Johnson of Van Nuys, Calif.; one brother, Tom (Annette) Esser of Madison; one sister, Sandy (Richard) Lewis of both Lodi, Wis., and Port Isabel, Texas; many nieces, nephews, several other relatives, friends and past students.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the FIRST REFORMED CHURCH in Friesland with the Rev. Rob Ford officiating. Limited seating will be available. Burial will follow in Friesland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.

Following the CDC guidelines, social distancing will be practiced and face coverings will be required.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family.

www.kratzfh.com.