Wriedt, Nancy Ann

MADISON - Nancy Ann Wriedt was granted her angel wings on Tuesday, Sept 7, 2021, at home. Her final days were surrounded by family that Nancy had touched so deeply throughout her very memorable life. Nancy was born on Aug. 18, 1945, in Sheboygan, Wis. She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mildred (Schneider) Dhein.

Nancy graduated from Kiel High School in 1963, where she met the love of her life, Roger Wriedt. Nancy and Roger married in 1964 and were blessed with three children. Nancy and Roger were the owners of Kiel Town House restaurant from 1973-1976. Throughout her working career she was employed at Drake & Company in Madison where she celebrated 25 years and managed the sister company, Secretarial Careers, with her mentor and dear friend, Leanne Starr. After her retirement, she was so proud to work as a unit clerk at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison, where she met so many wonderful and beloved friends.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Nancy. Nothing brought her more happiness then being with her husband, Roger, and her family. Her warm, contagious personality and amazing sense of humor were just a few incredible qualities that made so many that knew her feel loved. Even in her final days, she continued to crack jokes and help lighten the mood for those around her.

Nancy faced a 20-year battle with cancer. Despite the pain she endured, she always fought with much strength and came out with a smile. She will leave behind a beautiful legacy.

Nancy was a member of St. Dennis Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, golfing, camping and spending time on her back patio enjoying nature. Nancy and Roger loved their Friday night fish fries together and Nancy always looked forward to "sister-weekends." Most of all, Nancy cherished time with her family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by two sons, Kevin Wriedt of Madison and Rick (Becky) Wriedt of Oregon, Wis.; daughter, Paula (Jim) Roberts of Oregon, Wis.; six grandchildren, Erica (Eric) Schuch, Derik (DeeDee Maier) Wriedt, Erin Wriedt, Lexi Roberts, Sydona Roberts and Carleigh Roberts; two great-grandchildren, Presley and Karsyn Schuch; three sisters, Janice (Dick) Fogeltanz of Two Rivers, Wis., Elizabeth Scharenbroch (Tom Stahl) of Malone, Wis., and Margie (Kevin) Jones of Sheboygan, Wis.; brother, Jim (Barb) Dhein of Kiel, Wis.; sister-in-law, Cheri Dhein of New Holstein, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Mildred Dhein; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Walt Akright; sister, Sandy Spradau; brother, Daniel Dhein Jr.; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Kay Dhein; brother, John Dhein; brother-in-law, Mike Scharenbroch; mother- and father in-law, Vernon and Delores Wriedt; and niece, Danielle Dhein.

A visitation will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. A private family Mass will be held after the visitation at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens at a later date.

Memorials may be gifted in Nancy's name to Agrace HospiceCare. A special thanks to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare, especially Kristen and Ashlee for their unlimited kindness and compassion. Thank you to Dr. Hartenbach, Nancy's cancer doctor for many years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420