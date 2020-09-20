Zifka, Nancy

MONONA/FENNIMORE - Nancy Zifka, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 14, 2020. She was born on Oct. 22, 1936, in Fennimore, the youngest daughter of Lawrence and Esther (Bakken) Zifka. She graduated from East High School and went on to live in Minnesota for several years. When returning to Madison, she taught Sunday School at Bethel Lutheran Church and worked at the State of Wisconsin for many years before retiring.

Nancy dearly loved animals, enjoyed music, her soap operas, reading and always loved a good political discussion.

She is survived by her sister, Shirley (Cappaert); many nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Noah.

There will be a private family service at Gunderson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Nancy's name to the Dane County Humane Society.