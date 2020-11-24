Sanford, Naomi Natalie (Matthes)

VIOLA - Naomi Natalie (Matthes) Sanford passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, in her home at the age 98. She was born August 10,1922, in Forest Township on Hopewell Ridge to Fred and Mae Matthes.

She was a graduate of Viola High School class of 1940. When the war started in 1941, she became a permanent fixture at the Viola Stockyards working alongside her father, Fred G Matthes.

Naomi was united in marriage to LeRoy Sanford in 1948 and to this union 8 children were born, one son Tim (Helen) Sanford of Fairfax Station, VA; 7 daughters: Margie Sanford of Viola, Sylvia (Gary) Vehmeier of Lena, IL., Polly (John) Benish of Wonewoc, Rosie Koch (David Lepley) Viola, Natalie (Mark) Williams of Savage, MN., Lacey (Dennis) Vinger of Viola and Samuela (Mike) Geary of Viola.

After her marriage, being a housewife and mother were her career. In later years she worked for Richland County Health Dept. as a Home Health Aid caring for many in the Viola area. She also worked for Larson-Vosseteig Funeral Home assisting them at the Henthorn Memorial Center for a number of years. She was a member of the Viola United Methodist Church and a 75 year American Legion Auxiliary member.

Commitment to community was important to her as she was part of the original Kickapoo Valley Rescue Squad. She has always been a lifelong supporter of the Kickapoo Area School District serving as a board member. Attending music and athletic events was always something she looked forward to. She attended her last basketball game in 2020!

She is survived by seven children and one brother, Jim (Sandra) Matthes of Viola. She found great joy in her 15 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; her daughter, Margie; one brother, Sydney Matthes; two sisters, Hilda Baker and Lucie Ellen Glick.

She lived her life for her family and community.

A family burial will be held at the Viola cemetery on Wednesday, November 25 at 1:00 p.m. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com