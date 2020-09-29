Steele, Naomi H. (Linderud)

STOUGHTON – Naomi H. (Linderud) Steele died in her home on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

She was born to Norris and Helen (Quam) Linderud on Nov. 4, 1944. Naomi is a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church and a graduate of Stoughton High School. She was a Medical Transcriptionist for 30 years and has traveled to all 50 states with her husband.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ronald G. Steele; daughter Lani (Todd) Kohrt; four sons Brian (Colleen) Steele, R. Scott (Lisa) Steele, Richard (Joan) Steele, and Andrew (Tera) Steele; 11 grandchildren Jessica and Tristan Kohrt, Cullen and Aidan Steele, Corwin, Ronald, Nathaniel, Ian and Lauren Steele, Alexander and Ruby Steele; her sister Susan (Michael) Showers, brother William (Debbie) Linderud; nieces and nephews and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Arnold Linderud, and her grandson Jackson Steele.

A private memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church in Stoughton.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to First Lutheran Church, American Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Association.

