SAUK CITY - Nata R. Guess, age 86, of Sauk City, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Maplewood Health Care Center in Sauk City. She was born on Dec. 2, 1934, in Madison, the daughter of Marion and Bernice (Gilbertson) Dyer.

Nata attended Madison East High School. She worked for the Madison Kipp Company for over 30 years, retiring in 1999.

Nata enjoyed her trips out to Las Vegas, where she loved to gamble. Her family was her pride and joy. Nata loved to camp and go on road trips with her family and friends. She was known for being a caring and strong mother of five children.

Nata is survived by her brother, Kenneth (Sharon) Dyer; three daughters, Kathy (Jim) Kennedy, Carolyne (Scott) Green and Doris (Willie) Hughes; two sons, Donald (Sue) Guess and Joseph Guess; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Matthew Kennedy; two brothers, Walter Dyer and Marion Dyer; sister, Lois Carson; and significant other, Roger Weldon.

A private family service will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin and UW Carbone Cancer Center. Nata's family wishes to thank Maplewood Health Care Center in Sauk City for their compassionate care. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

