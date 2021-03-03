Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nata Guess
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison East High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Guess, Nata R.

SAUK CITY - Nata R. Guess, age 86, of Sauk City, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Maplewood Health Care Center in Sauk City. She was born on Dec. 2, 1934, in Madison, the daughter of Marion and Bernice (Gilbertson) Dyer.

Nata attended Madison East High School. She worked for the Madison Kipp Company for over 30 years, retiring in 1999.

Nata enjoyed her trips out to Las Vegas, where she loved to gamble. Her family was her pride and joy. Nata loved to camp and go on road trips with her family and friends. She was known for being a caring and strong mother of five children.

Nata is survived by her brother, Kenneth (Sharon) Dyer; three daughters, Kathy (Jim) Kennedy, Carolyne (Scott) Green and Doris (Willie) Hughes; two sons, Donald (Sue) Guess and Joseph Guess; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Matthew Kennedy; two brothers, Walter Dyer and Marion Dyer; sister, Lois Carson; and significant other, Roger Weldon.

A private family service will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin and UW Carbone Cancer Center. Nata's family wishes to thank Maplewood Health Care Center in Sauk City for their compassionate care. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Service
11:30a.m. - 1:30p.m.
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am sorry to learn of Nata´s passing. I felt honored to know her for the brief time that our paths crossed. I remember her fondly.
Leila Midelfort
March 9, 2021
Don, Sue and family. I was so sorry to hear if Natas passing. I always had such nice visits while perming her hair. She was always telling me about her and Rogers escapades, especially the casinos. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Liz Swingen Manhattan Haur Designs.
Liz Swingen
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results