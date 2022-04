Gundlach, Neal S.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Neal S. Gundlach, formerly of McFarland, Wis., passed away recently at his home in Port Charlotte, Fla. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeannette Green; son, Jason; daughter, Kirstie; brother, Gary; and nieces and nephews.

Neal was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Ellanor; and a brother, David.

Per Neal's wishes, there will be no services.

JOHNSON-TAYLOR FUNERAL & CREMATION is in charge of arrangements.