Neal Norbert Hellenbrand

April 18, 1959 - March 18, 2022

DANE - Neal Norbert Hellenbrand, 62, of Dane, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022. He was born on April 18, 1959, to Victor and Ethel (Gugel) Hellenbrand.

He is survived by Debby, his loving wife of 37-years; daughters: Ashley (Tim) Dostalek and Caitlin Hellenbrand (Kyle); grandchildren: Taylor, Easton, Harper, and Carson Dostalek; many brothers and sisters; in-laws and his dog, Autumn.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hawks Nest (next to the Whippoorwill at 7914 Hwy 19 in Dane, WI) on Sunday, April 3, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be decided upon at a later date.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI