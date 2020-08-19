Kanetzke, Neil Alan

SUN PRAIRIE - Neil Alan Kanetzke, age 57, passed away on Monday Aug. 17, 2020, at his home in Sun Prairie. He was born on Oct. 10, 1962 in Madison to Howard and Lucetta (Bloedow) Kanetzke. Neil was married to Sherry Miller for over 30 years.

Neil was a devoted father, and faithful son. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. He was passionate about gardening, collecting antique beer cans and fishing in northern Wisconsin.

He is survived by his wife Sherry; daughter Katrina (David) Bennett; son Adam; parents Howard and Lucetta; sister Laurel (Chuck) Zeier and their son Kevin; sister Laura Adams and her children Christina and Angel; many aunts uncles and friends; and his best friend Drew.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Due to COVID a private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established in his name. Neil's family would like to thank Dr. Juckett, nurses and staff on B6 at UW Carbone Cancer Center.

