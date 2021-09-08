Macaulay, Neil Miller

WAUNAKEE/MIDDLETON – Neil Miller Macaulay, age 87, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the Sage Meadow Assisted Living in Middleton on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. He passed peacefully to join his Lord and Savior in heaven. Neil was born in Madison, Wis., on Sept. 25, 1933, to parents, John and Norma (Miller) Macaulay. He graduated from East High School in 1952.

He joined the U.S. Marines right out of high school and then hitched hiked back from California to marry the love of his life, Shirley (Campbell) Macaulay, in January of 1954 and had six children.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; son, Kent; sister, Nancy Gall; brothers-in-law, William Malloy, James Brandt, Marvin Kittle, Conrad Curtin, and Donald Fishler; and sister-in-law, Jean Curtin. He is survived by his children, Kathy Courtney, Karen (Clement) LaMere, Kevin (Terry) Macaulay, Kean Macaulay, and Kraig Macaulay; sisters, Barbara Malloy, Deanna Brandt, and Sharon Kittle; sister-in-law, Margaret (Ed) Kusinski; and brother-in-law, Thomas Gall. He is further survived by nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Neil was proud of his military career, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-1957 during the Korean War Conflict. He then served with the Wisconsin Air National Guard for 19 years, retiring as Senior Enlisted Advisor for Wisconsin.

He worked at numerous companies, including Gisholt Machine Co., the U.S. Post Office, and the City of Madison, before completing 34 years with Oscar Mayer and two years with the State of Wisconsin before retiring.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery, with full military rites.

A very special thank you to Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care in his final days.