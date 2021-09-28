Bowar, Nell M.

MADISON/PRAIRIE DU CHIEN

Nell M. Bowar, age 93 of Madison, Wis., formerly of Prairie du Chien, Wis., passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Sept. 27, 1927, the daughter of George and Anna (Wagner) Ziegler. She married Eugene "Dueds" Bowar in Middleton, Wis. on July 15, 1950. Dueds preceded her in death in April 1972. Before she was married, she worked at USAFE and Democrat Printing Company. She lived in Cross Plains from 1950 to 1959, then moved to Prairie du Chien until 2010, before moving back to Middleton, WI. She worked at Wyalusing Academy in the 1970s and 80s helping young, disadvantaged youth, and she loved her work there. She loved her Catholic faith, took communion to the shut-ins, and served communion at Saint John's Church in Prairie du Chien. She was grateful and saw the best in others. Because her husband died at such a young age, Nell understood the grief that others had and helped them in the grieving process. She made everyone feel special in her presence. She loved her family with a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck. God bless, hugs, loves and prayers, xoxoxo Grandma Nell. She is survived by her six sons, Steve (Audrey), Kenneth (Linda), David (Linda), Richard (Debra), Eugene (Sandra), and Jon (Barbara); her grandchildren, Bridget, Gary, Ryan, Christine, Scott, Aaron, Mellisa, Steven, Kurt, Nicole, Shawn, Bryce, Brian, Samantha, Nathan, Shelby, and Joseph Bowar, Robert Siegfried, Mellisa Walquist, Kelly Schneider, Amber Majewski, and Sarah Ott; 21 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Adelia Lochner, Marjorie Richter, and Allie, Lilly, Marv, and Rose Ziegler.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at ST. THOMAS AWUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison, Wis. 53717, the Rev. Bart Timmerman officiating with burial in the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Cross Plains, Wis. Friends may call at the GARRITY FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Friends may also call at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. The funeral mass will be livestreamed at the church and can be accessed by the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/StThomasAquinasChurchMadison/. Nell's family would like to invite everyone to a luncheon held in the St. Francis Xavier Fellowship Hall immediately following the burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Multicultural Center and Women's Care Center. www.garrityfuneralhome.com