Harris, Nellie J. (Blacks/Edwards)

MADISON - Nellie J. (Blacks/Edwards) Harris, affectionately referred to as "Nanny," was born on Dec. 20, 1929, in Philadelphia, Miss., to Louiser (Wells) Blacks and Willie Fred Blacks. Nanny departed this life at 90+ years of age on Oct. 6, 2020, after a brief but devastating illness. After spending her childhood and young adulthood in Mississippi, Nanny moved to Milwaukee, Wis., in late 1954 and remained there until 2011, at which time she moved to Madison, Wis.

The majority of Nanny's employment career involved the protection and nurturance of children- most notably as a commercial bus driver for the Milwaukee Public Schools for 17 years. She was also employed as a School Crossing Guard through the Milwaukee Police Department for a number of years and as a child daycare worker. Nanny raised 13 children to adulthood (and sometimes beyond), but she also enjoyed a myriad of interests and talents: she was a committed Drum Corp mom, a cherished member of the Order of the Eastern Star (Wisconsin Chapter), a seamstress extraordinaire, a domestic goddess, prolific gardener, avid fisherwoman, furniture upholsterer, pottery-maker, and a blues aficionado (B.B. King, Little Milton). Most importantly, she possessed and applied all of the skills and abilities necessary to steer 13 lives down the right path, most often as a single parent.

Nanny leaves to cherish her memory eight living children, Robert Edwards, Barbara Franks, James Edwards, Darryl Harris, Timothy Harris, Lori Allen (and Jarod, Jerrell and Darryl Jr.), all Wisconsinites, Toni Caldwell of Florida, and Rick Harris of California. Nanny also leaves to cherish her memory nine maternal siblings, Fred Blacks, Dorothy Wells, John Wells, Mujahid Sabree and Annie Leggett of Philadelphia, Miss., James Blacks of Milwaukee, Bettye Blacks of Maryland, and Willie Blacks and Louise Combs of California. She is also loved and will be greatly missed by (at last count) 45 grandchildren, 88 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren, as well as a host of cousins; nieces; nephews; and special friends, Ms. Thelma Alston (Milwaukee, Wis.), Ms. Minnie Wilson (Madison, Wis.), and Ms. Lennie Mack (Laurel, Miss.).

Nanny was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, including Dorothy Blacks; her adult children, Mutu Ngai and Mary Lavender-DeDeyne; and grandchildren, Carla Edwards, Jesse Locke and Taylor Edwards.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Foster Funeral and Cremation Services in Madison, Wis. She will be interred at Graceland Cemetery in Milwaukee, Wis.