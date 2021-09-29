Sender, Neville

MILWAUKEE - Neville Sender, M.D., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, surrounded by his wife and children. Loved by so many, Neville smiled while receiving loving phone calls from friends, family and his grandchildren.

Neville left a legacy of good works behind him. He was a passionate crusader for social justice and health care for women.

Born in Leeds, England, on July 26, 1931, Neville dedicated his life to the healing arts. From a very young age, he knew his purpose was to become a doctor.

Neville's intelligence and humor remained intact until the very end. His sense of humor was legendary. Even on his death bed, he managed to elicit laughter by audaciously flirting with the love of his life, Adrienne Pollack-Sender.

Neville and his medical partners (Nathan Hillrich, M.D., deceased) and LeRoyce Chambers, M.D., built a formidable women's health practice in Milwaukee. Collectively, they delivered over 10,000 babies.

Neville introduced the concept of "Birthing Rooms" into Metropolitan Milwaukee's delivery rooms in 1973.

Recognizing that rape victims were not receiving the necessary physical, psychological and legal care, in 1976, Neville and his partners created Greater Milwaukee's first Sexual Assault and Treatment Center.

Neville never retreated from his responsibilities as a healer. As a medical student at the University of Sheffield Medical School (Sheffield, England), he witnessed the tragedy of a young woman's botched abortion. Neville's professor told him that this was a preventable death and this choice, whether a woman should have one, should be her decision only.

Neville believed so strongly that this should be a private decision that he literally put his own life on the line, receiving countless death threats and visits from the FBI urging him to wear a bulletproof vest, which he refused. Neville testified before Congress to support free access to abortion clinics. He was most gratified when it passed.

Although Neville's contributions to the health of his adopted city, Milwaukee, are too numerous to name, Neville's family knows first-hand how lucky we were to have him as a husband, father, grandfather, cousin, uncle and friend. His intelligence, love, humor and wisdom sustained us through the good as well as the more difficult times.

For 99.9% of his life, Neville provided us with care. For the last year or so of his life, this role was reversed. His family is forever grateful to Roger Neal, who was hired as a caregiver but soon became a member of our family.

With all of his professional accomplishments, Neville was most proud of his children and grandchildren for their humor, silliness, computer acumen, their interests in writing, sports, arts, politics, business, and dance, and especially of those who found their voice by more unconventional means.

Although Neville's presence is no longer with us, his legacy of healing, generosity, and humor lives on.

We're so very, very proud of you.

We love you so very, very much.

Neville is survived by wife, Adrienne Pollack-Sender; his children, Jonathan (Mary) Sender, Gillian Sender, Russell (Brenda) Sender, Marjie (Steve) Alloy, Nancy Singer, and Linda (Michael) Orleans; grandchildren, Nathan, Dana, Brandon, Lindsey, Danielle, Jacob, and Kayla; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Joel Biller and Susan and Richard Miller. He was preceded in death by wife, Valerie Sender.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at MOUND ZION CEMETERY, 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield, WI. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Planned Parenthood or a charity of your choice.

Those attending funeral services and shiva are asked to be fully vaccinated, masked and observe proper distancing.

