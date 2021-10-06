Keller, Nickalous "Nick"

MOUNT HOREB – Nickalous "Nick" Keller, age 84, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. He was the son of William Keller and Ella (Paltz) Keller. Nick was a beloved resident of Mount Horeb, Wis., with his faithful dog, Sadie. Nick and Sadie were part of the Mount Horeb scenery for many years.

Nick is survived by his wife, Jean (Krantz) Keller, of 61 years; and his daughters, Kari (Thomas) Gust of Verona and Julie (Chuck O.) Lokken of Hendersonville, N.C. Nick's pride and joy was all of his six grandchildren, Justina, Alex, Jenna, Joshua, Sidney and Derek; and one great-granddaughter, Isabel.

Nick served with the U.S. Armed Forces and was stationed in Germany. Later on, after his return, he became a long-haul truck driver for many years. You could name pretty much any two state route intersections and Nick could tell you what town it was in. Always ready to relive one of his life adventures, Nick truly was gifted with the art of storytelling.

Nick was always ready to help out at his son-in-law's farm and found pleasure in maintaining his house and yard. Nick will be truly missed by family and the many friends that he had, often sitting and holding court in front of his garage with old friends.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Private burial will be held at St. Mary's of Pine Bluff Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dane County Humane Society in Nick's name.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077