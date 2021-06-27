Menu
Nicolas Rios
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Rios, Nicholas A.

MADISON - Nicholas A. Rios, age 56, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was born on Sept. 24, 1964, in Augusta, Ga., the son of Augusto Rios and Beverly Simon.

Nick is survived by his son, James (Colleen) Rios; grandchildren, Priscilla and Jeffery Rios; mother, Beverly Simon; father, Augusto Rios; sisters, Lindsey Rios (Mario Sanchez), Whitney Rios (Dylan), Lori (Greg) Stack and Dena Webb; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a trust fund to be established for his grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
