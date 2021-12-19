Menu
Nicolet "Nicci" Wescott
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Wescott, Nicolet Marie "Nicci"

MADISON - Nicolet Marie "Nicci" Wescott, age 58, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. She was born on May 20, 1963, in Madison, the daughter of William "Bill" and Mary "Jean" (Gundlach) Wescott.

Nicci is survived by her mother, aunts, uncles and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her father.

No services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Dec. 19, 2021.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
She loved her dogs, more than anything. She belonged to a small group of women called the WHAM's we all had fun an were silly at times. Good memories
Karen Christian
December 19, 2021
