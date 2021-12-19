Wescott, Nicolet Marie "Nicci"

MADISON - Nicolet Marie "Nicci" Wescott, age 58, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. She was born on May 20, 1963, in Madison, the daughter of William "Bill" and Mary "Jean" (Gundlach) Wescott.

Nicci is survived by her mother, aunts, uncles and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her father.

No services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420