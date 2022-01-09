Schubert, Nina Andrea

MOUNT HOREB – Nina Andrea Schubert, age 58, of Mount Horeb, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis. She was born on Nov. 1, 1963, in Albuquerque, N.M., the daughter of Henry and Billie Domiani. Nina graduated from Montclair High School in Montclair, Calif., and later relocated to Wisconsin. Her quick wit and enlightening sense of humor shined until the last days of her life. She had a love for cooking, baking, and spending time with family and friends. Her strong work ethic was reflected as she was employed in home healthcare for years. She finished her career at the Madison Area Rehabilitation Center. Nina cherished each and every friendship she made along the way.

Nina is survived by her children, Jerin Schubert (Abby Meyer) and Kiera Schubert. She is also survived by her sister, Tina Hazen; nephew, Aaron Hazen; the father of her children, Jim Schubert; father-in-law, Jerry Schubert; Robin Faust; and many other dear friends. Nina was preceded in death by her parents; as well as her stepmother, Benieta Stanton-Domiani.

We would like to thank all those who supported Nina during her life's journeys. An outdoor celebration of life will be held in the summer. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

