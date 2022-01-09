Menu
Nina Schubert
1963 - 2022
BORN
1963
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
500 N. 8th St.
Mount Horeb, WI

Schubert, Nina Andrea

MOUNT HOREB – Nina Andrea Schubert, age 58, of Mount Horeb, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis. She was born on Nov. 1, 1963, in Albuquerque, N.M., the daughter of Henry and Billie Domiani. Nina graduated from Montclair High School in Montclair, Calif., and later relocated to Wisconsin. Her quick wit and enlightening sense of humor shined until the last days of her life. She had a love for cooking, baking, and spending time with family and friends. Her strong work ethic was reflected as she was employed in home healthcare for years. She finished her career at the Madison Area Rehabilitation Center. Nina cherished each and every friendship she made along the way.

Nina is survived by her children, Jerin Schubert (Abby Meyer) and Kiera Schubert. She is also survived by her sister, Tina Hazen; nephew, Aaron Hazen; the father of her children, Jim Schubert; father-in-law, Jerry Schubert; Robin Faust; and many other dear friends. Nina was preceded in death by her parents; as well as her stepmother, Benieta Stanton-Domiani.

We would like to thank all those who supported Nina during her life's journeys. An outdoor celebration of life will be held in the summer. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
I remember Nina as a teenager when she lived in Montclair Ca, with her mother Billie, sister Tina, and dog Coco. George, Linda, and Junior were frequently there too. She laughed a lot, and loved to attend parties. She always had a positive attitude which made others want to be in her presence. My condolences to the family in your time of sorrow.
Valita Duran
January 13, 2022
Nina will be missed so much . Nina had a heart of gold and a Very Special Way of making you feel Very Loved and welcomed . You gave us a lot a Very Special memories . Our Hearts go out to her children Jerin and Kiera and her family . We will Miss You Nina always !!!
Kathy and Steve Leuzinger
Friend
January 12, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Nina's passing. She was such a sweet caring person.
Wendy Nelson
January 9, 2022
So very sorry to read this. Nina was always so friendly. My sincere sympathy.
Jenny Lou Johnson
Friend
January 9, 2022
