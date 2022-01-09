Michels, Norbert J.

WAUNAKEE – Norbert J. Michels, age 92, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. He was born on April 1, 1929, in the Township of Roxbury, to John and Mary (Kelter) Michels. Norbert served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He married Rosalie "Sis" Meier on Jan. 28, 1956, and they resided in Waunakee. Norbert was employed with the Dane County Highway Department for 32 years. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Waunakee.

Survivors include his wife, Rosalie; three daughters, Cindy (Mark) Ballweg, Ann (Tim) Geier and Amy (Bill) Skalitzky; grandchildren, Kyle (Katie) Ballweg, Susan (Matt) Cash, Morgan Skalitzky, Anna Skalitzky, Taylor Geier and Alivia Geier; great-grandchildren, John Ballweg and Graysen Cash; sister, Viola Helt; and sister-in-law, Fran Michels-Beuthin.

A private service was held at St. John's Catholic Church in Waunakee. Burial took place in the church cemetery. The service can be viewed on St. John's website at stjb.org.

