Noreen E. Holzhueter
FUNERAL HOME
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home
143 S Washington St
Waterloo, WI

Noreen E. Holzhueter

WATERLOO - Noreen "Renie" E. Holzhueter, 85, of Waterloo, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Meriter Hospital in Madison.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, with Pastor John Bergemann presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Waterloo.

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family.


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
