BARNEVELD - Norita Williams, age 84, of Barneveld, Wis., passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Sienna Crest. She was born on April 3, 1937, in Barneveld, the daughter of Bradford and Eva (Rongve) Eveland.

Norita graduated from Barneveld High School in 1954. She married Daniel T. Williams on Sept. 28, 1957. She worked as a receptionist for Barneveld State Bank and M & I Bank for 26 years, retiring in June of 2011.

Norita loved working on the farm. She enjoyed crocheting, cheering on the UW Badgers basketball team, and she enjoyed a whiskey old fashioned. Her grandchildren were her world.

Norita is survived by three sons, Vic (Jean Halverson) Williams, Cal (Julie) Williams and Doug (Brenda) Williams; five grandchildren, Denise (Josh) Meudt, Shane (Amanda) Williams, Paul (Becca) Williams, Cody Williams and Wes Williams; and three great-grandchildren, Alexa Williams, Dalys Williams and Margaret Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bradford and Eva (Rongve) Eveland; husband, Daniel T. Williams; five brothers, Eldon Eveland, Steve Eveland, Jim Eveland, Dean Eveland and Keith Eveland; and sister, Carol Shannon.

A memorial service will be held at CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH OF BARNEVELD, 104 S. Jones St., Barneveld, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Visitation will be held at the church from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, as well as from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Please feel free to wear Badgers apparel to the services in order to honor mom's love of the Badgers. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

