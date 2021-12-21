Menu
Norita Williams
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Barneveld High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
500 N. 8th St.
Mount Horeb, WI

Williams, Norita

BARNEVELD - Norita Williams, age 84, of Barneveld, Wis., passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Sienna Crest. She was born on April 3, 1937, in Barneveld, the daughter of Bradford and Eva (Rongve) Eveland.

Norita graduated from Barneveld High School in 1954. She married Daniel T. Williams on Sept. 28, 1957. She worked as a receptionist for Barneveld State Bank and M & I Bank for 26 years, retiring in June of 2011.

Norita loved working on the farm. She enjoyed crocheting, cheering on the UW Badgers basketball team, and she enjoyed a whiskey old fashioned. Her grandchildren were her world.

Norita is survived by three sons, Vic (Jean Halverson) Williams, Cal (Julie) Williams and Doug (Brenda) Williams; five grandchildren, Denise (Josh) Meudt, Shane (Amanda) Williams, Paul (Becca) Williams, Cody Williams and Wes Williams; and three great-grandchildren, Alexa Williams, Dalys Williams and Margaret Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bradford and Eva (Rongve) Eveland; husband, Daniel T. Williams; five brothers, Eldon Eveland, Steve Eveland, Jim Eveland, Dean Eveland and Keith Eveland; and sister, Carol Shannon.

A memorial service will be held at CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH OF BARNEVELD, 104 S. Jones St., Barneveld, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Visitation will be held at the church from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, as well as from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Please feel free to wear Badgers apparel to the services in order to honor mom's love of the Badgers. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH OF BARNEVELD
104 S. Jones St., Barneveld, WI
Dec
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH OF BARNEVELD
104 S. Jones St., Barneveld, WI
Dec
22
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH OF BARNEVELD
104 S. Jones St., Barneveld, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I came across Norita's obituary this morning. I just wanted to say that she and Dan were great neighbors to us and such caring people. Grateful to them both for their kindness to us. I remember Norita bringing over a casserole the day we brought Karsten home from the hospital. Her kind gesture and words that day made a real difference to us as new parents.
Erik Bakken
March 11, 2022
It was a pleasure caring for Norita she will be greatly missed I will forever miss us singing cheer songs and "you-raw-rawing" to the badgers
Mariah Schaaf
Other
December 22, 2021
Shirley Duesler
Friend
December 21, 2021
Shirley Duesler
Friend
December 21, 2021
My thoughts are with you all as you celebrate the life of my best friend, Norita from Barneveld and Maid of Honor! With deepest sympathy and condolences, Shirley Duesler
Shirley Duesler
Friend
December 21, 2021
My condolences she was a great lady!
Ron Berg
December 21, 2021
Love, Shirley Duesler
December 21, 2021
