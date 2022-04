Gottschalk, Norma

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Norma Gottschalk passed away quietly at home in Zephyrhills, Fla., on Aug. 23, 2021. Her burial will be Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. at LIBERTY CEMETERY in Deerfield, Wis. Visitation will be from 10:15 a.m. till time of service.

She leaves behind two sons, Richard and Dale Gottschalk (MarthaJo); two grandsons, Ernst Gottschalk and Karl Gottschalk; and three great-grandchildren, Logan, Nora and Mason.