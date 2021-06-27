Menu
Norman Anderson
Anderson, Norman C.

MADISON - Norman C. Anderson, age 92, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Capitol Lakes in Madison. The easing of pandemic restrictions now allows us to celebrate his life with a memorial service.

A gathering and memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, in the EVJUE COMMONS at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Gathering will begin at 1 p.m., and the memorial will begin at 1:30 p.m.

He leaves a legacy of love for his family, leadership for his state, protection for the environment and a love of law that brought justice to many. His full obituary can be found here: https://www.gundersonfh.com/obituaries/Norman-C-Anderson?obId=15562104.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
14
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m.
EVJUE COMMONS at Olbrich Botanical Gardens.
WI
Aug
14
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
EVJUE COMMONS at Olbrich Botanical Gardens
WI
