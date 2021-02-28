Faber, Norman

ITHACA - "Fair Winds and Following Seas"

Norman Faber, 97, died at home on Feb. 20, 2021. He was born on Nov. 20, 1923, to Joseph and Marie (Wiedenfeld) Faber. Together with his siblings they formed the Faber Family Band and played music in the area, which is where he met his wife, Marie Huffman, from Aubrey, in 1944. They were married on June 12, 1947, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Keyesville. They raised their family in the town of Ithaca and farmed together for over 55 years. Norm loved contemporary architecture, designing and building the family homes and farm buildings, block by block.

Norm served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the South Pacific as a Fireman First Class, Amphibious Corp. He enjoyed sharing stories about his military days and was grateful for the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., on a Badger Honor Flight in 2014.

He took pride in serving the community as Ithaca Town Chairman for 34 years, Richland County Board Supervisor for eight years and with the Wisconsin Towns Association for over 20 years. Norm supported the dairy industry with his involvement in Madison Milk Producers, Milwaukee Milk Producers and National Dairy Council. For many years, he enjoyed the comradery of singing in St. Anthony's church choir in Cazenovia.

Norm is survived by his wife, Marie; two sons and two daughters, Stephen (Nancy) Faber, Arizona, Jenifer Brozak, Ithaca, Lindsay (Jean) Faber, Tennessee, and Melanie (Karl) Burgi, Baraboo; nine grandchildren, Shai (John) Klima, Amber (Todd) Muckler, Landis (Angela) Brozak, Shannon (Ashlee) Brozak, Austin (Cassie) Brozak, Daryl Faber, Arica (Rodney) Ramin, Kyler (Katie) Burgi and Ciara Burgi; nine great-grandchildren; four sisters and two brothers, Mary Shields, California, Imelda (Harold) McCarthy, Platteville, Sharon Lampman, Kansas, Colleen (Robert) Hargrave, Texas, Lavern Faber, Dubuque, and Francis Faber, McFarland; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Rogers, Madison; and a brother-in-law, Larry Huffman, New Mexico.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and four brothers, Eileen Eberle, Genevieve Faber, Wayne Faber, Father Emmett Faber, John Faber, and Jerry Faber; and a brother-in-law, Harold "June" Huffman.

Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Clary Memorial Funeral Home in Richland Center. Services will be streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Local military graveside rites will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Keyesville, Wis. A celebration of Norm's life will be held in the summer of 2021 for family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Norm's name to the Richland Center VFW or a charity of your choice. www.clarymemorialfuneralhome.com.