Norman Faber
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Clary Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC
26777 Jelland Drive
Richland Center, WI

Faber, Norman

ITHACA - "Fair Winds and Following Seas"

Norman Faber, 97, died at home on Feb. 20, 2021. He was born on Nov. 20, 1923, to Joseph and Marie (Wiedenfeld) Faber. Together with his siblings they formed the Faber Family Band and played music in the area, which is where he met his wife, Marie Huffman, from Aubrey, in 1944. They were married on June 12, 1947, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Keyesville. They raised their family in the town of Ithaca and farmed together for over 55 years. Norm loved contemporary architecture, designing and building the family homes and farm buildings, block by block.

Norm served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the South Pacific as a Fireman First Class, Amphibious Corp. He enjoyed sharing stories about his military days and was grateful for the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., on a Badger Honor Flight in 2014.

He took pride in serving the community as Ithaca Town Chairman for 34 years, Richland County Board Supervisor for eight years and with the Wisconsin Towns Association for over 20 years. Norm supported the dairy industry with his involvement in Madison Milk Producers, Milwaukee Milk Producers and National Dairy Council. For many years, he enjoyed the comradery of singing in St. Anthony's church choir in Cazenovia.

Norm is survived by his wife, Marie; two sons and two daughters, Stephen (Nancy) Faber, Arizona, Jenifer Brozak, Ithaca, Lindsay (Jean) Faber, Tennessee, and Melanie (Karl) Burgi, Baraboo; nine grandchildren, Shai (John) Klima, Amber (Todd) Muckler, Landis (Angela) Brozak, Shannon (Ashlee) Brozak, Austin (Cassie) Brozak, Daryl Faber, Arica (Rodney) Ramin, Kyler (Katie) Burgi and Ciara Burgi; nine great-grandchildren; four sisters and two brothers, Mary Shields, California, Imelda (Harold) McCarthy, Platteville, Sharon Lampman, Kansas, Colleen (Robert) Hargrave, Texas, Lavern Faber, Dubuque, and Francis Faber, McFarland; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Rogers, Madison; and a brother-in-law, Larry Huffman, New Mexico.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and four brothers, Eileen Eberle, Genevieve Faber, Wayne Faber, Father Emmett Faber, John Faber, and Jerry Faber; and a brother-in-law, Harold "June" Huffman.

Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Clary Memorial Funeral Home in Richland Center. Services will be streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Local military graveside rites will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Keyesville, Wis. A celebration of Norm's life will be held in the summer of 2021 for family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Norm's name to the Richland Center VFW or a charity of your choice. www.clarymemorialfuneralhome.com.



Published by Madison.com on Feb. 28, 2021.
From the family of Agnes Gassen Walsh, with Sympathy to Marie and family. Many wonderful memories of bringing my Mother Agnes, a first cousin to Norman, to the yearly "Faber" get togethers at Dorf Haus in Roxbury. Loved hearing the memories/stories and conversations of the older relatives. Norman was such a wonderful, engaging human being. He will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Patricia Walsh Thomas
February 28, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Faber and Huffman families at this time of sorrow.
Dorothy Cox
February 28, 2021
Dear Marie, Stephen and Nancy, Jennifer, Lindsay and Jean, and Melanie and Karl. So many memories of my childhood include memories of your family who were all so very dear to us. Just getting together with you for picnics. Seeing you across the road each day doing your chores as we did our chores. Some very fun dances in our barn where your dad called the square dances, and other dances later in your shed. Happy Memories of Christmas Eve at your house, and those famous Tom and Jerry's your dad made. Your family was so special to our family and your parents were wonderful, best friends to our parents. We were so fortunate to have the best neighbors a family could have. May God bless you all during this time of grief and mourning for the loss of Norman. May you know of the prayers of our family. God bless you all.
Kathi Schauf Klaas
February 22, 2021
