Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Norman Hanson
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Hanson, Norman L.

STOUGHTON - Norman L. Hanson, age 85, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Sept. 7, 1935, in Stoughton, the son of Sam and Agnes Hanson.

Norman was a skilled craftsman and all-around handyman. For over 65 years he built many homes, doing remodel projects and making cabinets and furniture in the Stoughton and Madison areas.

Norman is survived by the love of his life, Pauline; three daughters, Karrie (Gary) Nelson, Colleen (David) Lubinsky and Amy Jacobson; his pride and joys in life, his grandchildren, Emily (Matt) Beskow, Mariah Jacobson, Rebecca Jacobson (Justin Priewe), Megan Offord (Dylan Dunwald), Cody Offord, Cole Nelson and Nathan Lubinsky; great-granddaughter, Lily Louise Beskow; two sisters, Katherine Lund and Nancy Peterson; gambling buddy, Arlie Levy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Carol, Millie, Shirley, David and James; and brothers-in-law, Truman, Donnie, Laverne and Doc.

Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Norman's Life will be held at a later date.

Norman's family would like to thank the entire staff of Oak Park Place in Janesville, along with Agrace Hospice of Janesville, for the care that he had received.

Memorials and your personal memories or pictures of Norman may be sent to GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51, Stoughton, WI 53589. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.