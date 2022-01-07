Kuehni, Norman A. "Bud"

MADISON - Norman A. "Bud" Kuehni, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. He was born on July 17, 1928, in New Glarus, Wis., the son of Arnold and Amelia "Mollie" (Mani) Kuehni. Bud grew up tending to dairy, tobacco and sweet corn farms.

A World War II Veteran, he served in the U.S. Army Occupation Forces at General McArthur's Headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. He and Joanne B. Voeck, high school sweethearts, were married at St. John's Lutheran Church in Madison, Wis., on Sept. 4, 1948. Norm was a Madison East High School graduate and attended the University of Wisconsin. From 1954 to 1963 he served as a Dane County Traffic Officer. In 1963, he was appointed as a Criminal Investigator with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and was assigned to the Chicago Branch and Regional Offices.

After serving nine years in Chicago as a Special Agent, Area Supervisor and Midwest Regional Organized Crime Drive Analyst, he was transferred to Washington, D.C. At headquarters, he served as an Operations Officer, Special Agent in Charge, Regional Inspector, and Deputy Assistant Director. His favorite duties with ATF were his assignments to protection details with the Secret Service. These included Presidential protection, the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Ill., and the 1972 Democratic National Convention in Miami, Fla. On May 4, 1982, Norm had the honor of testifying before the U.S. House of Representatives Sub-committee on Crime regarding the current status of the Criminal Enforcement Activities of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. ATF survived. Norm retired from ATF in 1983. He received several Law Enforcement Awards including the U.S. Treasury Albert Galatin Award.

Following retirement, he worked as a Private Investigator for five years, a Real Estate Agent for five years at Atlantic Research as a Shift Commander and did volunteer work for St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

Norm was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, having remained faithfully loyal to them since the 1940s. He also enjoyed scroll sawing, golfing, traveling across the country in their RV and traveling to Europe and Hawaii for their 50th wedding anniversary.

He was a member of VFW Post No. 7591, Doric Lodge No. 356, The Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Southern Jurisdiction, Alexandria, Va., and a member of Mensa. His biographical records appear in the 1977-78 Sixteenth Edition of Who's Who in the East and in the 1986-87 Twentieth Edition of Who's Who in the Midwest. He wrote his autobiography "On the Edge" for family members in 1993.

Norman is survived by his three daughters, Kathleen Ann (Charles) Porta of Eden Prairie, Minn., Barbara of Manassas, Va., and Pamela Jo (Paul) Beke of Bristow, Va.; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by two sisters, Alice Nelson and Nancy (David) Kessler; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Joanne, in 2017, after 68 years of marriage.

A funeral service will be held at ST. STEPHEN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, ELCA, 5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, with the Rev. Elisa Brandt presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Memorials may be gifted in Norman's name to Agrace HospiceCare.

We want to thank Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care of Norman while he remained at home. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

