Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norman Lorenz
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hafemeister Funeral Home
611 East Main Street
Watertown, WI

Lorenz, Norman Edward

MADISON - Norman Edward Lorenz passed away on Dec. 8, 2020, at Agrace Hospice, following extensive treatments at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis., for multiple myeloma cancer. He bravely fought to the end and will be sorely missed.

Norm was born on Aug. 7, 1953, in Watertown, Wis., into a loving, close-knit family that shared love and faith through good times and bad. After high school, Norm began a new life in Madison. He attended UW-Madison and subsequently started a career in creative services/video production at WMTV-15, where he would spend 38 years, honing his passion and talent for broadcast television. In 2008, he married Michele Moede, and they shared twelve happy years together.

Sincere thanks are extended to all those who supported Norm and Michele throughout this journey.

Services to be determined at a future date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.hafemeisterfh.com.

"Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil. For thou art with me...Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever and ever. Amen." Psalm 23: 4, 6


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hafemeister Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hafemeister Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
So sorry to hear of Norm's passing. I knew Norm when we were both students @ UW. Always enjoyed being around Norm. He had that spark of life that was a pleasure to be near. I lost track of Norm after several years and moves, but still proudly display a poster from the Stormin Norman Band in my workshop. My sympathies to Michele and family.
Rick Romano
April 6, 2021
It was my pleasure to have Norm as a neighbor in Tripp Hall his freshman year and then to have him share an off campus apartment for my first two glorious Madison summers. Norm was a positive, lovely, light-inducing soul of whom I have fond but unfortunately remote memories. None of the sentiments expressed in this space surprise me. I would like to congratulate Norm, Michele and your extended families and friends. You have clearly given one another a well-deserved Wonderful Life. HeeHaw!
Joe Berman L&S 75
March 31, 2021
I am so very saddened to hear of Norman´s passing. Although it has been a good 35-40 years since I have seen or spoken to Norm, a flood of memories have filled my thoughts. Norm brightened every room he entered with his optimism and energy. He taught me my love of the great comedians and movies of the early 1900´s . We spent many nights together watching the Marx Brothers in the local church basement while drinking our $ 0.29 per quart Golden Glow beers. My Wisconsin college years at Rust House were so much better because of Norm´s friendship. I treasure his memory. I hope he is in heaven shouting out the punch lines in Duck Soup before Groucho does. RIP my friend.
Tom Gallagher Rust House 1972-1976
December 28, 2020
Dear Michele, Norm´s life was brighter because of your love. For all those years before you were married he lit up whenever he talked about you. I am lucky to have known him in those college years when he marched in the UW band and we spent many days "studying" in the Student Union Ratskeller. He had a passion for music and was always around to put a smile on your face when you most needed one. It was a privilege being his friend. I´m sure your loving dedication to Norm´s wellbeing was what kept him going all these years. So sorry for your loss.
Jannice Worby Rose
December 16, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayer are with you.
Kathy Warren
December 14, 2020
Dear Michele, Thinking of you and sending prayers. Norm was such a wonderful man. We enjoyed spending time with him at the Family picnic. Cherish all the wonderful memories and love. With our deepest sympathy, Dorothy, Glen, Brianna and Will
Dorothy and Glen Blackmon
December 12, 2020
Dear Michelle, I'm so sorry for your loss. I'll miss seeing Norm playing in the Oregon Community Band. I'm glad you enjoyed 12 years together. Keeping you and your families in my prayers.
Misty Johnson
December 12, 2020
Norm was great to work with at Ch-15 and to know as a person. We depended on him to prepare film and slides for the newscasts. He always delivered and always had a story to tell. We are sorry for your loss and thankful for the memories of Norm´s smile.
Mary and Bryan Brosamle
December 12, 2020
Michele, I'm so sorry for your loss. You were the light of Norm's life and I know you'll treasure your 12 years of married life together. Know that my thoughts and prayers are with you as you mourn his death. May God carry you through the coming days and grant you comfort and peace. Sara McCormack
Sara McCormack
December 12, 2020
We will sure miss Norm's smiling face and kind compliments in the back of the band.
Theresa Nelson
December 11, 2020
Dear Michelle, Your husband was such a wonderful person! I am heartbroken to hear of his death. My thoughts are with you.
Paula Dilworth Francis
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results