Lorenz, Norman Edward

MADISON - Norman Edward Lorenz passed away on Dec. 8, 2020, at Agrace Hospice, following extensive treatments at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis., for multiple myeloma cancer. He bravely fought to the end and will be sorely missed.

Norm was born on Aug. 7, 1953, in Watertown, Wis., into a loving, close-knit family that shared love and faith through good times and bad. After high school, Norm began a new life in Madison. He attended UW-Madison and subsequently started a career in creative services/video production at WMTV-15, where he would spend 38 years, honing his passion and talent for broadcast television. In 2008, he married Michele Moede, and they shared twelve happy years together.

Sincere thanks are extended to all those who supported Norm and Michele throughout this journey.

Services to be determined at a future date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.hafemeisterfh.com.

"Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil. For thou art with me...Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever and ever. Amen." Psalm 23: 4, 6