Ripp, Norman A.

DANE - Died on Thursday Oct. 22, 2020 at a Madison Hospital. Funeral Services will be held on Thurs. Oct 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Parish, St Michaels Dane, 109 S Military Rd Dane. Friends may call at the church on Thurs from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. A complete obituary will follow in Wed. State Journal.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI