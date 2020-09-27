Venden, Norman Lee

BILOXI, Miss. - Norman Lee Venden, born April 10, 1943, suffered a stroke Aug. 29, 2020, at home in Biloxi, Miss. A week later he suffered cardiac arrest and was placed on a ventilator, which was disconnected Sept. 15, 2020, allowing him to pass. His wife, Linda, and their pastor from Cedar Lakes Methodist Church, Biloxi, were with him.

Norm was a lifelong passionate and dedicated public servant. He served on the City Council in his hometown of Stoughton, Wis., and served on the volunteer Fire Department and volunteer EMT service. Norm served as a State Trooper for many years, inspecting trucks and busses and teaching new officers at the Academy. He had a beautiful bass voice and for many years sang in First Lutheran Church choir and Festival Choir in Stoughton and more recently at Cedar Lakes Church in Biloxi. Norm was also a Gulfport Scottish Rite Mason. He volunteered in community organizations including Stoughton Community Band playing his tenor sax. Norm was a good man, quietly compassionate, willing to listen and respectfully disagree.

He was preceded in death by his father, Olen J. Venden; mother, Dorothy (Garfoot) Strickland; twin brothers, Harland and Harold Venden; half-brother, Jim Strickland; step-father, Radford "Buster" Strickland; and niece, Leah Beyer. He will be mourned by his wife of 23 years, Linda (Hanson) of Biloxi, Miss.; two sons, Eric and Family (Burlington, Wis.) and Scott (Watertown, Wis.); and two sisters, Louise Venden of Provincetown, Mass., her son, Nathan Beyer of Boston, his daughter, Zoe Beyer, and Diane Venden of Middleton, Wis.; along with many other relatives and friends, especially SHS Class of 1961.

Norman's funeral was held at Cedar Lakes Methodist Church in Biloxi, Miss., on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. A celebration of Norm's life will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. at NORDIC RIDGE PARK in Stoughton. He will be missed by many and by the community he loved.