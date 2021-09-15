Menu
Dr. Norval Edlred "Norv" Bernhardt
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Bernhardt, Dr. Norval Eldred "Norv"

MADISON - Dr. Norval Eldred "Norv" Bernhardt was born June 19, 1940, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Vivian and Norval Bernhardt Sr. He passed to eternal life on Sept. 12, 2021, at home in peace and surrounded by his loving family.

Dr. Bernhardt prized education and healing others as a doctor. Forever a dedicated student, he worked several jobs simultaneously to put himself through college at UW-Milwaukee and then later medical school at UW-Madison. He served his internal medicine residency in the Panama Canal Zone, his surgical residency in Syracuse, N.Y., and an Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) specialty residency at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, N.Y. Dr. Bernhardt served as a U.S. Army battalion surgeon both in Vietnam and stateside. Norv practiced ENT at the Jackson Clinic in Madison for 23 years and completed his career at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

While in medical school, Dr. Bernhardt met Carolyn Natvig, his cherished partner and forever love. They married in 1966 at Bethel Lutheran Church, where they were both Sunday school teachers. They lived most of their married life in Madison, Wis.

Dr. Bernhardt and his wife shared a love of traveling and service. They enjoyed adventures in more than 60 countries and carried out medical missions in 11. Locally, he served through the Salvation Army, Luke House, Habitat for Humanity, Canyon Scholars, and Bethel Horizons, to name a few. He won several awards for his contributions, such as the Manfred Swarsensky Humanitarian Service Award, the Salvation Army's Ruben Lorenz Award, and the American Medical Society's Physician Citizen of the Year Award.

Dr. Bernhardt was most proud of his family. He is survived by his wife, Carrie; son, Jason and wife, Caroline Bernhardt-Lanier; daughter, Bethany and husband, John Best; grandchildren Thomas, Nicholas, Alexia and Celine Bernhardt-Lanier and Christopher, Jackson and Sarah Best; and sister, Kathy Bernhardt. As a grandfather, he specialized in one-on-one coffee-chats, political and religious discussions, biking, kayaking and canoe excursions, card games and Badgers sporting events, and treating grandchildren to ice cream at the UW Union Terrace.

Dr. Bernhardt was deeply dedicated to a journey of faith and was actively involved in the vibrant life of Bethel Lutheran Church, engaging in a wide variety of roles and groups from Council President to the Bethel Hiking Group.

A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. central time at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI 53703. All are welcome. Family and friends wishing to view services via LIVE STREAM may do so by visiting Norval's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and clicking on the Watch Webcast link at 1 p.m. central time on Saturday. A visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. central time until the time of the service, and a reception will follow the service.

Per Dr. Bernhardt's wishes in lieu of flowers, the family invites memorial contributions to be sent either to Bethel Lutheran Church (address above), or Hephatha Lutheran Church, 1720 W. Locust St., Milwaukee, WI 53206. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761



Published by Madison.com on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
312 Wisconsin Ave, Madison, WI
Sep
18
Service
1:00p.m.
BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
312 Wisconsin Ave, Madison, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carrie and the Bernhardt-Lanier and Beat families, we send our deepest condolences. Norv was a remarkable man - a fervent follower of Jesus, incredibly devoted to his family, a constant learner, a tireless servant and most of all, a deeply kind and humble man, given his accomplishments. We will miss him terribly.
......traveling, dancing, sharing meals, laughing, praying, philosophizing.....a friendship sent from heaven....to where you have returned! Norv´s caring soul enriched and blessed our lives! Thank you Norv! Carrie, we send our love to you and your beautiful family!
Marlys and John
Friend
September 16, 2021
Carrie, Bob and I are so sadden to learn of Norv´s passing . You were such a lovely couple and it was a joy to see that love so beautifully shared between the two of you to the end . Our sympathy is with you and your family . Millie and Bob ( neighbors)
Millie Jones
Other
September 15, 2021
Dear Carrie and family: My heart aches for you and with you all on the loss of Norm. I always so enjoyed sitting at the microscope with Norm and reviewing his biopsies. He was so kind and thankful for my time and expertise. Our time together in Nicaraqua was memorable. Blessings on the Bernhardt Family during this time of sadness.
Doug England M.D.
September 15, 2021
I´m so sorry, Carrie. Norv was such a loving and caring man to all he met. Deepest sympathy for you and your family.
Sue Carnell
September 15, 2021
