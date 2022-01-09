Brager, O. Karine

MADISON – O. Karine Brager, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at UW Health and Clinics. She was born on April 18, 1943, in Brodhead, Wis., the daughter of Orion and Burdy (Satrang) Brager.

Karine graduated from Brodhead High School in 1961 and attended UW-Whitewater. She went on to work for UW-Madison, retiring in April of 2000. Karine was an active participant in local community theatres and radio programs (Radio Active). She enjoyed playing mahjong, cards, and traveling.

Karine is survived by her sisters, Beverly Vogel and M. Judith Sigvertsen; brother, M. Philip (Dawn) Brager; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the start of the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of one's choice in Karine's memory would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

