O. Karine Brager
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Brager, O. Karine

MADISON – O. Karine Brager, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at UW Health and Clinics. She was born on April 18, 1943, in Brodhead, Wis., the daughter of Orion and Burdy (Satrang) Brager.

Karine graduated from Brodhead High School in 1961 and attended UW-Whitewater. She went on to work for UW-Madison, retiring in April of 2000. Karine was an active participant in local community theatres and radio programs (Radio Active). She enjoyed playing mahjong, cards, and traveling.

Karine is survived by her sisters, Beverly Vogel and M. Judith Sigvertsen; brother, M. Philip (Dawn) Brager; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the start of the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of one's choice in Karine's memory would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue, Middleton, WI
Jan
14
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue, Middleton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy for your loss. Karine was a golf and cards friend. We lost touch when I moved away. Very sorry to hear she´s passed on.
Lynn Koenig
Friend
January 13, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the family. I have know Karine for many years. I used to work at UWHealth on Junction Rd. She was a delightful person and I feel lucky to have known her.
Barbara Stowe-Carpenter
Other
January 12, 2022
